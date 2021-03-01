Streetsboro carjacker pressed a gun to a woman’s head after demanding her keys

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - A carjacker pressed the barrel of a gun to the back of a woman’s head after demanding her car keys in an apartment parking lot in Streetsboro Sunday evening.
A woman arrived at the Settler’s Landing Apartments in the 700 block of Frost Road at 8:40 p.m. when she said she was approached by two men, according to a Streetsboro police media release.
The men, one of whom she believes had a gun, demanded her car keys.
When she turned to take off her backpack, she said she felt what she believed was the barrel of the gun pressed against the back of her head, according to the release.
The men took her keys, cell phone, and vehicle. As they drove off, they struck a garage, damaging the rear driver’s side of her 2020 Toyota Rav4 license plate JGN7634.
The vehicle has not been recovered.
The suspect with the gun is approximately 5 feet 8 or 9 inches tall, and possibly clean-shaven, according to police. He was wearing a dark grey or black sweatshirt with the hood pulled up.
The other suspect is about 6 feet tall and was wearing dark clothing, police said.
Streetsboro police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 330-626-4976.
