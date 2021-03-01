Summit County Sheriff: Green homeowner shoots intruder after man tries to enter his residence

City of Green, Ohio (WOIO) - A homeowner shot a man who had returned to his property and tried to enter his residence after trying to steal an ATV earlier that day.
The shooting occurred on Saturday at an address on Mayfield Road in the City of Green, according to a press release from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.
According to police, the homeowner confronted a man he encountered trying to steal an ATV from his property. The man threatened the homeowner before fleeing, the release said.
A short time later, police say, the man returned to the property and tried to enter the residence, according to the release. The homeowner confronted the man, retrieved a firearm, and warned the man verbally.
He also told the man he had called the sheriff’s office and that deputies were on their way.
Authorities say the man approached the homeowner and the homeowner shot him in the leg.
The Green Fire Department transported the suspect to Summa Akron City Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the release said.
Criminal charges are pending the conclusion of the investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.
