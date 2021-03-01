Turns out, the weather in February was standard fare

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Now that February has come and gone, we can take a look at the numbers and answer the question of just how bad was the weather during February of 2021?
It goes without saying that it was a cold and snowy February around here, but it wasn’t really any worse than you might expect when it comes to snowfall.
We accumulated 12.6 inches of snow at Cleveland Hopkins in February, which is actually 2.3 inches below normal.
Historically speaking, we record 14.9 inches of snow at Hopkins in the month of February.
Akron, however, reported above average snowfall during the month of February, accumulating 13.8 inches.
A “typical” February brings 10.5 inches of snow to the Akron area.
It may have seemed incredibly snowy, but February 2021′s truly big weather story was the cold.
The average temperature in Cleveland last month was 24.8 degrees.
That’s 5.7 degrees below normal, which is quite cold, but it doesn’t put us anywhere in the top 10 coldest Februaries on record.
Out of 28 days, only seven of them featured an average temperature that was at or above normal.
Many will vividly remember the cold stretch we endured from February 6th through the 11th.
The temperature was below freezing for six days in a row.
Low temperatures during that stretch got down to six degrees at Hopkins.
The coldest temperature recorded at Hopkins during the month of February was one degree on February 17th.
The average temperature in Akron in February was 26 degrees.
That’s three degrees below normal.
Out of 28 days, just 10 of them featured an average temperature that was at or above normal.
The coldest temperature reported in Akron in February was three degrees on February 17th.
It was so cold in northeast Ohio for a portion of February that Lake Erie ice coverage soared to nearly 81% during that early February cold snap.
The ice was beautiful, Arctic-like, but its varying thickness and unreliability was extremely dangerous.
As we head into Meteorological Spring (the months of March, April, and May), Lake Erie ice coverage has dropped to just 45%, and it will continue to drop over the coming days, as high temperatures will be above freezing through the weekend.
Now that February is behind us, one might be wondering what March will bring.
As I mentioned, temperatures will be above freezing to start the month, but they’ll still be slightly below normal through the weekend.
We may be done with February’s deep freeze, but as you may well know, March features many ups and many downs.
By the end of March, our average high temperature is in the low 50s.
As was noted in the above tweet, we do see a fair amount of snow in the month of March, and we’ll be watching for those opportunities closely over the coming days.
It should also be noted that March does bring us more daylight.
Today’s sunset is at 6:18 p.m., but in about two weeks, we will “Spring Forward,” and the sunset on March 14th will be at 7:32 p.m.
By the 31st, the sun won’t set until nearly 8:00 p.m.
