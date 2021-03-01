Two men rob Akron food store at gunpoint

Two men rob Akron food store at gunpoint
Two men rob Akron food store at gunpoint (Source: Akron Police Department)
By Steph Krane | March 1, 2021 at 11:37 AM EST - Updated March 1 at 11:37 AM

ARKON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are looking for two men who robbed K&K Foods on Tallmadge Avenue Friday night.

According to police, around 8 p.m. two men entered the store armed with handguns.

The men demanded money and property from the victims, and one of the suspects fired a shot inside the store.

The men fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash and other property.

The men suspects have not been arrested yet; if you have any information, call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.