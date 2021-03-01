Woman held at gunpoint with kids in house in Coventry Township, Sheriff says

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A man held a woman at gunpoint early Saturday morning while her kids and another woman were in the house, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office said.
Just before 6:30 a.m., 25-year-old Andrew Scovern grabbed a woman and held her at gunpoint in a home on Lake Vista Road, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The woman was able to convince Scovern to release her.
She then escorted her children into a bedroom, where they hid from a suspect.
Another woman in the residence was able to leave through the front door.
Deputies came and got the woman and the children out of the house through a bedroom window.
Scovern barricaded himself in the house.
The Summit County Sheriff’s SWAT and Hostage Negotiation teams were able to convince Scovern to leave the house after several hours.
No victims were injured, and Scovern was treated for injuries at the scene.
Law enforcement arrested Scovern on felony charges including kidnapping, having weapons under disability and inciting panic.
