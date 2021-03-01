12-year-old girl reported missing to Cleveland police

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police is hoping the public can help locate an endangered 12-year-old girl who has been reported missing.
Princess Jackson was reported to police by her aunt on Sunday. She said that her niece said she wanted to go to a store on Cleveland’s West side, but did not return after leaving in the morning.
A check of the location on the girl’s phone showed it was on the East side, but detectives did not successfully locate Jackson in the area.
The aunt was eventually able to communicate with Jackson, but the 12-year-old girl would not tell her where she was.
The 12-year-old girl is 5 feet tall, weighs approximately 120 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes, according to police. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, silver earrings, and a yellow Gap brand sweatshirt.
Anyone with information regarding Jackson’s whereabouts should call police immediately.
