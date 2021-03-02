Akron police seize combined 564 grams of substances, more than $100,000 cash, multiple guns in raid

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police seized more than $100,000 in cash and a combined 562 grams of substances after raiding a house where citizens complained there was illegal drug activity.
Monday, Police found 46 grams of suspected fentanyl, 70 grams of methamphetamines and 448 grams of an unknown powder substance from the house in the 600 block of Hudson Avenue.
They also seized three handguns and $103,804 in cash.
30-year-old Sergio Williams was the target of the investigation. He was charged with Trafficking in Fentanyl, Trafficking in Meth, Weapons Under Disability, Criminal Tools, and Violation of a Temporary Protective Order (TPO).
He was booked into the Summit County Jail.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.