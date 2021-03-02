Aut-O-Rama Twin Drive-In opens for season March 24
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Start your engines, movie lovers!
The Aut-O-Rama Twin Drive-In in North Ridgeville announced its opening night for the season is Friday, March 24.
The drive-in theatre hasn’t said what movies it will be showing when it reopens, but they will be announced soon.
Aut-O-Rama is located at 33395 Lorain Road in North Ridgeville.
Tickets are $11 for people ages 12 and older, and $6 for children 11 and under.
No outside food or beverages are allowed with the exceptions of bottled water and baby food.
The concession will be open with a full menu.