Aut-O-Rama Twin Drive-In opens for season March 24

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Start your engines, movie lovers!

The Aut-O-Rama Twin Drive-In in North Ridgeville announced its opening night for the season is Friday, March 24.

The drive-in theatre hasn’t said what movies it will be showing when it reopens, but they will be announced soon.

Aut-O-Rama is located at 33395 Lorain Road in North Ridgeville.

Tickets are $11 for people ages 12 and older, and $6 for children 11 and under.

No outside food or beverages are allowed with the exceptions of bottled water and baby food.

The concession will be open with a full menu.

