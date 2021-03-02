Aut-O-Rama Drive-In to open for the season on March 19

By Steph Krane | March 2, 2021 at 6:53 AM EST - Updated March 2 at 6:53 AM

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Get your popcorn ready, movie lovers.

The Aut-O-Rama Twin Drive-In in North Ridgeville updated its sign to announce it’s opening Friday, March 19.

“See you in a few weeks. How does March 19 sound?” the sign outside the Drive-In on Lorain Road reads.

Aut-O-Rama hasn’t said what movies it will be showing when it reopens.

Aut-O-Rama is located at 33395 Lorain Road in North Ridgeville.

Tickets are $10 for people ages 12 and older and $5 for children ages 4-11. Children under 3 years old are free.

Aut-O-Rama closed for the season in December after a year that saw a delayed start but high ticket sales throughout the summer and fall.

Coronavirus restrictions will be in place when the Drive-In reopens, including reduced capacity and a walk-up concessions window. Click here to see the full list of restrictions.

