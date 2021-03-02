Canal Fulton police believe butane hash oil lab to blame for apartment complex explosion

CANAL FULTON, Ohio (WOIO) - After obtaining a search warrant into the Canal Fulton apartment complex that exploded, authorities found numerous pieces of evidence pointing to a butane hash oil lab as the cause.
Canal Fulton Police Chief Douglas Swartz said first responders from Canal Fulton and Lawrence Township police and fire departments were sent to the 650 block of Colony Road for an explosion at approximately 8:48 p.m. on Feb. 25.
When officers arrived, they found a male trying to piece together an apartment by placing bricks back in place on the three-unit complex, Chief Swartz said.
The chief said first responders found a small fire in the basement of the apartment.
When the flames were “easily extinguished,” officials soon found evidence of suspected criminal activity, Chief Swartz said.
Chief Swartz confirmed no one was injured in the explosion.
Canal Fulton police investigators applied for and obtained a search warrant for the home through the Stark County Common Pleas court the next day, according to the chief.
The Chief said the search warrant was executed with the State Fire Marshal and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation later that afternoon.
According to the chief, numerous items indicative of a butane hash oil lab were found and removed from the home.
Chief Swartz said officials continue to work with the Stark County Prosecutor’s Office, the State Fire Marshal, the Ohio BCI in this ongoing investigation to determine the appropriate charges.
