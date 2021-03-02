Canton police identify suspect accused of beating elderly man after car accident

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have issued an arrest warrant for a 32-year-old man accused of viciously beating an elderly man after a car accident.
Canton police said Travonce Backie attacked Ralph White, 85, early Sunday morning.
According to Canton police, White’s car was struck around 12:45 a.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of 8th Street NE.
After the accident, police said Backie beat White with his fists before fleeing the scene.
Family members said White suffered multiple injuries; including, facial fractures and brain bleeding.
Several charges have been filed against Backie; including, attempted murder and felonious assault.
He remains on the loose.
