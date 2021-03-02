Cedar Point looks to hire 6,500 employees for season

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - Cedar Point announced it’s looking to hire 6,500 employees for the 2021 season.
On Saturday, March 13, the park will be hosting a virtual National Hiring Day event. Candidates can click here to register.
Cedar Point will also hold in-person open interviews at the park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 13. Applicants interested in seasonal roles can go to the Cedar Point Recruiting Center at 2220 First Street in Sandusky.
“This summer, Cedar Point will celebrate its postponed 150th anniversary, and our associates will play a crucial role in delivering this once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Jason McClure, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point, said.
Cedar Point employees are eligible for discounts, on-site housing and free admission to any Cedar Fair park.
