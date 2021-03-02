Cleveland Indians manager Francona responds to son’s remarks regarding former coach’s alleged behavior

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona was asked about the latest in the scandal involving Mickey Callaway as more reports of wrongdoings from the team’s pitching coach surfaced.
His remarks came on the heels of a second article in The Athletic detailing alleged sexual harassment and indiscretions on the part of Callaway.
Callaway was Francona’s pitching coach with the Indians from 2013 to 2017, before leaving to manage the New York Mets in 2018.
In a report published on Feb. 1 by The Athletic, five women described a pattern of sexually inappropriate behavior by Callaway during his days with the Indians, as well as other teams.
Three days later, Indians president Chris Antonetti said that was the first he’d heard or read of any such behavior by Callaway.
“There had never been any complaints against Mickey in his time with us, either to me or to our human resources department or other leaders,” Antonetti said.
According to The Athletic, a dozen current and former Indians employees maintain that Callaway’s sexual indiscretions were widely known within the organization.
The newest report claimed that Francona and the top Indians officials knew of complaints against Callaway during his time in Cleveland, despite saying they did not know of the allegations until early February 2021.
Francona’s son took to social media on Tuesday morning to claim his father “simply doesn’t get” the severity of Callaway’s reported actions.
Francona, who seemed to struggle emotionally when answering a question about his son’s remarks, said he would not discuss his family matters at this time.
The team and MLB are currently conducting an investigation into the claims against Callaway.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.