DeWine announces changes to pandemic public health order; mass gatherings and sporting events

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced changes to the public health orders regarding mass gatherings and sporting events.
The changes took effect, Tuesday at 12:01 p.m., according to a media release from the governor.
The release included these changes:
- Wedding receptions, funeral repasts, proms, and other events, whether or not food is served, at banquet facilities shall comply with previously signed health orders, including those regarding restaurants and facial coverings.
- Events at banquet centers no longer have a 300-person limitation, so long as they comply with other health orders.
- The maximum number of spectators in any indoor sports venue shall be 25% of fixed, seated capacity.
- The maximum number of spectators permitted in any outdoor sports venue shall be 30% of fixed, seated capacity.
- The maximum number of patrons permitted in any indoor entertainment venue shall be 25% of fixed, seated capacity.
- The maximum number of patrons gathered in any outdoor entertainment venue shall be 30% fixed, seated capacity.
