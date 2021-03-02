Embattled Cleveland landlord dodges questions for not fixing tenant’s heat for months

His tenant was hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning as she tried to keep warm

By Sia Nyorkor | March 1, 2021 at 8:05 PM EST - Updated March 1 at 8:08 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a story the 19 News Troubleshooter team has been following closely for a week: a woman living without heat in the City of Cleveland.

It brought many 19 News viewers to tears.

Fifty-nine-year-old Valerie Freeman has been suffering.

Late last month, she was hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning after she used her stove to warm up her apartment.

After her landlord didn’t fix her heat, she reached out to the 19 News Troubleshooters for help.

19 News discovered the landlord is Desmond Buchannon of Worldwide Property Investment & Rental, LLC. 19 News confirms he was cited by the City of Cleveland for multiple violations in the building he owns at 81st Street and Madison Avenue

19 News cameras were rolling as he met with building inspectors Monday afternoon. He asked 19 News to leave the property so the crew waited for him on the city’s sidewalk.

19 News will stay on this story until Valerie Freeman has heat.

