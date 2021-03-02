Fugitive runs away from troopers, hides in tree in Ashland County

MONTGOMERY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers found a fugitive who ran away from a traffic stop Monday when they looked in an unusual place.
Just before 7:30 p.m. Monday, troopers pulled over an Infiniti SUV that was speeding on Route 71 in Ashland County.
While the car was pulled over on the side of the road, the front seat passenger opened the door and ran across all three lanes of traffic on I-71, OSHP said.
The passenger, identified as 27-year-old Demetrius Allen Wright of Cairo, Georgia, hid in the woods for two hours, according to the OSHP.
OSHP, with the help of the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and K-9 unit, the State Patrol’s Aviation section, and the State Patrol’s Special Response Team, was able to find Wright hiding in a tree.
According to OSHP, Wright has an active felony warrant for burglary out of De Land, Florida.
Law enforcement took Wright into custody once they found him in the tree.
The incident is still under investigation and charges against Wright are pending.
