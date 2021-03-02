Lake Metroparks Farmpark set to reopen March 5

KIRTLAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With springtime fast approaching, Lake Metroparks Farmpark will reopen Friday, March 5.
The Farmpark will be open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Advanced tickets will not be required.
Visitors will be able to see different breeds of horses as well as other farm animals, including newborn piglets, lambs and calves.
Throughout the month of March, maple sugaring demonstrations be going on and various maple syrups and candies will be available.
“We are excited to welcome our members and visitors back. Indoor exhibits will be open to provide increased access to meet our farm animals and learn about animal care,” Farmpark Administrator Lee Homyock said.
Admission to the Farmpark, which is a working farm, is $8 for those ages 12 through 59, $7 for those who are 60 and older, and $6 for children ages 2-11.
Children under the age of 2, Farmpark members, and active military members and their family are free.
Lake County residents can enter free the first Sunday of every month.
The Farmpark is located at 8800 Euclid Chardon Road in Kirtland.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.