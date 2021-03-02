North Royalton woman faces judge for allegedly killing 2 Lakewood men while driving impaired, speeding

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A 23-year-old woman charged with two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, speeding and OVI appeared in Lakewood Municipal Court Tuesday morning.
Lakewood police said Selena Colon, of North Royalton, crashed into another car on Sunday, Feb. 21 on Clifton Blvd., killing two 19-year-old Lakewood men.
The victims, Maximus Close and Alejandro Mercado, graduated from Lakewood High School in 2020.
Lakewood police said Colon was driving 80 miles per hour in a 35 mile per hour zone and did not have her headlights on.
Officers also said Colon was traveling east on Clifton Boulevard in a 2020 Toyota Camry and collided with the the 2006 Suburu Outback driven by Close, as he was turning from Fry Avenue onto Clifton Blvd.
Another passenger in the car with Close and Mercado was injured, but survived.
Colon waived her preliminary hearing and her case has now been bound over to the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury.
