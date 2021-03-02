Northeast Ohio weather: Quiet pattern continues; a bit warmer on Wednesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A quiet pattern remains in the forecast through the end of the work week and into the weekend.
Expect mostly to partly sunny skies through Sunday.
Wednesday will, unfortunately, be our only with above average temperatures.
Expect highs in the mid 40s.
A few spots may even get into the low 50s, mainly well south of Cleveland.
A few snow showers are possible Wednesday evening and early Thursday morning, but nothing widespread or accumulating.
Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will feature plentiful sunshine, but Mother Nature isn’t getting the memo when it comes to warmer temperatures.
Temperatures will only top out in the mid 30s on Friday, upper 30s on Saturday, and in the low to mid 40s on Sunday.
Overall, next week appears to be much warmer than this week, with several days in the 50s.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.