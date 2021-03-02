Parma City Schools plan for full in-person learning on March 22nd

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Parma City School district plans to transition to full in-person learning on March 22nd after two months of a hybrid approach.
“Throughout this pandemic, we’ve had no cases of transmission in schools,” Parma City School district superintendent Dr. Charles Smialek said. “I don’t want to jinx ourselves, but that shows that we are taking it seriously.”
All K-12 schools in the district will aim to maintain the recommended 3 feet of separation in their buildings. “Making sure that we’re looking at the capacity of our classrooms and cafeterias and spreading out to the extent possible,” the superintendent said.
Dr. Smialek points to teacher vaccinations as a critical component to the district’s decision to reopen; between 60 and 70 percent of the staff has already received the vaccine. The district decided to wait until the end of the month to fully reopen, which will enable more faculty to get their doses and wait a recommended two weeks of isolation.
“Once that quarantine was over, I think we’d have some real questions for ourselves if we weren’t bringing students back,” Dr. Smialek said.
The superintendent looks to continue to communicate the process of in-person teaching to parents. Two-thirds of parents agreed with a full reopening, but feedback is still mixed.
“You have some families that are extremely upset that it’s taken this long to get everyone back, and there’s also families that are upset that we are even considering coming back,” Dr. Smialek said.
