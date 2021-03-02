2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction will be held at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The CEO and president of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame made a special announcement on Tuesday about the induction ceremony’s return to Cleveland in 2021.
Greg Harris said the 2021 ceremony will be held at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, which would allow for a higher capacity during the COVID-19 pandemic, as part of a “multi-year partnership” with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The induction ceremony has previously been hosted every other year at Cleveland’s Public Auditorium, a much smaller venue than the FieldHouse, as well as in New York in other years.
Capacity for 2021′s event will be announced at a later date before tickets go on sale in July. Currently, the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is permitted to host 25% capacity.
Harris said a week-long program of events, including some that will be held virtually, will take place in the days leading up to the induction ceremony.
Nominees for the 2021 induction class include:
- Mary J. Blige
- Kate Bush
- Devo
- Foo Fighters
- The Go-Go’s
- Iron Maiden
- JAY-Z
- Chaka Khan
- Carole King
- Fela Kuti
- LL Cool J
- New York Dolls
- Rage Against the Machine
- Todd Rundgren
- Tina Turner
- Dionne Warwick
The 2021 Rock Hall inductees will be announced in May 2021 and the ceremony is scheduled to take place on Oct. 30.
