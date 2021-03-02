2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction will be held at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

By Chris Anderson | March 2, 2021 at 10:54 AM EST - Updated March 2 at 11:29 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The CEO and president of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame made a special announcement on Tuesday about the induction ceremony’s return to Cleveland in 2021.

Greg Harris said the 2021 ceremony will be held at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, which would allow for a higher capacity during the COVID-19 pandemic, as part of a “multi-year partnership” with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The induction ceremony has previously been hosted every other year at Cleveland’s Public Auditorium, a much smaller venue than the FieldHouse, as well as in New York in other years.

Capacity for 2021′s event will be announced at a later date before tickets go on sale in July. Currently, the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is permitted to host 25% capacity.

Harris said a week-long program of events, including some that will be held virtually, will take place in the days leading up to the induction ceremony.

Nominees for the 2021 induction class include:

  • Mary J. Blige
  • Kate Bush
  • Devo
  • Foo Fighters
  • The Go-Go’s
  • Iron Maiden
  • JAY-Z
  • Chaka Khan
  • Carole King
  • Fela Kuti
  • LL Cool J
  • New York Dolls
  • Rage Against the Machine
  • Todd Rundgren
  • Tina Turner
  • Dionne Warwick

The 2021 Rock Hall inductees will be announced in May 2021 and the ceremony is scheduled to take place on Oct. 30.

