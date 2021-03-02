Roll clouds make appearance in Northeast Ohio (photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you were out and about on Monday afternoon, you may have been treated to quite the sky show!
We refer to the sky art below as roll clouds.
These horizontal, tube-shaped clouds, often called arcus clouds, are typically associated with thunderstorm gust fronts.
So, what caused these, because there aren’t any thunderstorms on Monday?
These were caused by a cold front passing through.
Roll clouds, or arcus clouds, are detached from the thunderstorm base when they’re associated with thunderstorms, and are detached from other cloud features, as well.
Roll clouds generally appear to be rolling, hence their name.
As we head into meteorological spring, and the weather gets more unstable, be on the lookout for cool cloud features like these.
