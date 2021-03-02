U.S Marshals join search for ex-boyfriend of missing Shelby woman

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Marshals are now involved in the search for the ex-boyfriend of a missing 33-year-old Shelby woman.
On Monday, Richland County Sheriff deputies charged John Henry Mack Jr., 43, with kidnapping.
Shelby police said Melinda Kay Davis went missing on Feb. 25.
According to family members, Davis had been on her way to the Mansfield home of Mack Jr.
Davis was driving a BLack 2013 Vokswagen Jetta, Ohio plate JGZ8921.
Shelby police said they asked Richland County Sheriff deputies to check Mack’s home, but they were not there.
A search warrant was executed at the home and deputies said after processing the evidence and consulting with the Richland County prosecutor, they obtained an arrest warrant for Mack Jr. for kidnapping.
A reward for up to $5,000 is being offered for information directly leading to the arrest of Mack Jr.
If anyone knows the whereabouts of Mack Jr. or locates the Black Jetta belonging to Davis, please call the US Marshal’s Tip line at 866-4WANTED (866-492-6833).
