Village of Clinton Fire Department removes man from Tuscarawas River

VILLAGE OF CLINTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Village of Clinton removed a man Monday from the Tuscarawas River after he fled from police.
The fire department responded to the area of South Second Avenue and the railroad tracks because a man was stuck in the river, according to a Clinton Fire Department Facebook post.
The man was removed from the water and was taken to the hospital in stable condition, the post said.
The post did not say why the police were chasing the man or whether he was charged with anything.
