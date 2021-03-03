Attorney General Yost sues owners of Ohio youth residential treatment center, citing illegal use of restraints

ASHLAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a lawsuit Wednesday to remove the owners of a Perrysville youth residential treatment center after a state department investigation revealed the use of illegal restraints on children suffering from mental illness.
Yost said resident interviews and video surveillance confirm abuse at Mohican Young Star Academy and a failure to report the use of restraints.
“These youth were in need of treatment and compassion but instead were held down and traumatized,” Yost said in a press release. “There’s a clear line between therapy and abuse and that’s why we are before the court.”
The lawsuit seeks to stop the owner, Olga Starr, from operating Mohican Young Star Academy and requests operations be transferred to a third-party, according to a press release.
Yost asked the court to assign supervision, care and resident transfer responsibilities to Wingspan Care Group, according to a press release.
The lawsuit was filed on behalf of the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, Yost said.
The Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services has representatives at Mohican Young Star Academy to assist families during this transition.
The lawsuit was filed in Ashland County Common Pleas Court, according to a press release.
