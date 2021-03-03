City of Cleveland to distribute COVID vaccine to residents and workers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Cleveland’s Department of Health announced Wednesday that it would be distributing COVID-19 vaccines to residents ages 60 and up, pregnant women, those with specific medical conditions, and workers in certain occupations.
According to the city’s press release, vaccines are limited. Click here to register or call the CDPH at (216) 664-2222,
Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Distribution times, dates, and locations below:
Friday, March 5
East Tech High School
2439 E.55th St.
9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Saturday, March 6
Zelma George Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center
3155 MLK Dr.
9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
