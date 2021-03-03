City of Cleveland to distribute COVID vaccine to residents and workers

Vaccinations will take place this Friday and Saturday

By Brian Koster | March 3, 2021 at 6:13 PM EST - Updated March 3 at 6:13 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Cleveland’s Department of Health announced Wednesday that it would be distributing COVID-19 vaccines to residents ages 60 and up, pregnant women, those with specific medical conditions, and workers in certain occupations.

According to the city’s press release, vaccines are limited. Click here to register or call the CDPH at (216) 664-2222,

Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Distribution times, dates, and locations below:

Friday, March 5

East Tech High School

2439 E.55th St.

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday, March 6

Zelma George Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center

3155 MLK Dr.

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

