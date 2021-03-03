Cleveland Clinic named 2nd-best hospital in the world

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Once again, the Cleveland Clinic has been ranked among one of the best hospitals in the world.
Newsweek named the Northeast Ohio-based hospital the No. 2-best system in the world, according to a list compiled by a panel of doctors and medical professionals, rankly only behind the Mayo Clinic of Minnesota.
A total of seven Cleveland Clinic locations made Newsweek’s list, including:
- No. 2: Cleveland Clinic
- No. 41: Cleveland Clinic Fairview Hospital
- No. 57: Cleveland Clinic Florida-Weston
- No. 112: Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital
- No. 137: Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital
- No. 314: Cleveland Clinic Lutheran Hospital
- No. 321: Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital
The Cleveland Clinic was founded a century ago in 1921 and has since grown into a system with a 6,000 main campus near downtown, 19 hospitals, and more than 220 outpatient facilities across the globe.
