Cleveland Department of Health received 37 COVID-19 non-compliance complaints since Jan. 1

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Health’s latest report shows it has received 37 COVID-19 non-compliance complaints from Jan. 1 - Mar. 2.
CDPH said of the 79 total number of allegations, seven were mass gathering non-compliance allegations, 16 were mask non-compliance allegations, and five were social distancing non-compliance allegations in the City of Cleveland.
There were also 16 allegations of not properly sanitizing and 21 allegations of there being an employee having COVID-19, according to CDPH.
CDPH said the following entities each had two complaints:
- The Coolest Cut Beauty and Barbershop
- Huntleigh Corporation, USA
- Lumen Apartments
- Oriana House
- Tremco
The previous report from CDPH said it received 3,933 COVID-19 non-compliance complaints from Mar. 20, 2020 - Feb. 23, 2021.
Of those 3,933 complaints, the CDPH said 1,198 were mass gathering non-compliance allegations, 1,843 were mask non-compliance allegations, and 769 were social distancing non-compliance allegations in the City of Cleveland.
According to the CDPH, 503 complaints were of restaurants, 473 from private residences, 407 from bars, 398 from retail establishments, and 237 from grocery stores.
The top five establishments with the most number of complaints were TownHall with 62, Jack Casino with 43, Greater Cleveland RTA with 36, Steelyard Commons Walmart with 31, and Tavern of Little Italy with 29, according to the CDPH.
Those top five establishments did not have any COVID-19 non-compliance complaints reported between Dec. 8 - Feb. 23.
