Cleveland musician Michael Stanley ‘dealing with serious health issues’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Michael Stanley, a Cleveland native and popular musician and radio personality, will be unable to host his show Wednesday afternoon on 98.5 WNCX.
According to the radio station, Stanley is “dealing with serious health issues” and is not up to being on the air for his 3 p.m.-7 p.m. time slot.
In 2017, Stanley underwent coronary bypass surgery.
Stanley, 72, performed both solo and with his band, Michel Stanley and the Resonators.
In 2019, Cleveland officials re-named the corner of Euclid Avenue and Huron Road East to Michael Stanley Way in his honor.
Stanley has also received the Cleveland Arts Prize’s Lifetime Achievement Award.
