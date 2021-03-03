Community members ask if anyone ‘nose’ how strange sculpture got to Cleveland park

Nose sculpture at Hart Crane Park (Source: Canalway Partners)
By Chris Anderson | March 3, 2021 at 4:02 PM EST - Updated March 3 at 4:02 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Some seem to be puzzled by a new sculpture that appeared recently at a Cleveland riverfront park.

The sculpture, nicknamed the “Mystery Nose” by the Canalway Partners group, seems to have been recently placed and now discovered at Hart Crane Park.

One social media user even mentioned it looks like the sculpture has nose hairs.

Hart Crane Park is located near Merwin’s Wharf, close to the intersection of Merwin Avenue and Columbus Road.

