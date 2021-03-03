Driver leaves house on I-77 in Canton to avoid getting stuck

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s an unbelievable sight for many Canton-area drivers: A house stuck on I-77.
That’s right. There is a house on the side of I-77.
According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, a driver towing a small house on I-77 abandoned it on Tuesday afternoon to avoid getting stuck in a work zone.
As of 2 p.m. on Wednesday, the mobile home was still stuck on I-77.
Traffic is still able to pass by the house on I-77.
The Ohio Department of Transportation said crews are expected to return early Thursday morning to begin the process of removing it.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.