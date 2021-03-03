Driver runs away from OSHP after crashing into another car, building

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is looking for a suspect that crashed into another car and a building after fleeing a traffic stop Tuesday night.
Just before 9:30 p.m., troopers pulled over a blue 2013 Mazda 6 traveling eastbound on Interstate 90, near West 25th, for a lane violation.
As the trooper was speaking with the driver, the vehicle took off.
As the Mazda fled through the intersection of West 25th Street and Wade Avenue, it was hit by a Toyota Camry, causing the Mazda to go off the road and hit a building, OSHP said.
The suspect’s vehicle was found abandoned nearby. Nobody was hurt.
The incident is under investigation.
