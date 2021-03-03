Cleveland Indians president says team committed to building inclusive culture as sexual harassment investigation continues

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One day after allowing Terry Francona to solely face tough questions concerning Major League Baseball’s ongoing investigation into former pitching coach Mickey Callaway, Indians president Chris Antonetti joined his manager for the team’s daily briefing to address the situation. Even though Antonetti says he can’t say much while the investigation continues.
“I should have delivered that message yesterday instead of Tito,” Antonetti said. “But I did want to at least share that today, in that we are fully cooperating with the investigation, and as many of you know who were on the (zoom) call when the first The Athletic article surfaced [on Feb. 1], I answered every question I could at that point in time, and I am hopeful that there will be a time I can again do that. Unfortunately today is not that day.”
Callaway is being investigated for a pattern of sexual harassment and lewd behavior towards women in the media and within baseball organizations while working for the Indians, Mets and Angels.
Antonetti said on Feb. 4 that he was unaware of any such behavior from Callaway while Mickey served as the Indians pitching coach from 2013-2017, and Francona said on Tuesday that nobody in the Indians organization ever deliberately covered up any such behavior on the part of Callaway.
“We are committed to building an inclusive culture,” Antonetti said on Wednesday, “and we have taken steps already, even since the first (The Athletic) article, to continue on that path.”
