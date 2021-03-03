Kim Kardashian thanks Baker Mayfield for highlighting death row case of inmate who is claiming innocence

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kim Kardashian acknowledged Baker Mayfield for something he did on the football field this past season; not for leading the Cleveland Browns to the postseason, but instead for an action that some may not have even noticed.
The Browns quarterback and former Oklahoma University Sooner wore the name “Julius Jones” on the back of his helmet for the entire 2020 season.
Jones is an Oklahoma death row inmate who has repeatedly insisted that he was convicted approximately two decades ago for a crime he did not commit, claiming a racist juror influenced the other jury members to convict him of murder.
Mayfield was among the group of athletes Kardashian, who has pledged time to prison reform in recent years, publicly thanked for their contributions to highlighting the social justice campaign.
Kardashian previously pleaded with her millions of social media followers to urge Oklahoma’s governor and prison officials to grant clemency for Jones.
Court records show that Jones was convicted of first-degree murder and other charges in connection to the killing of Paul Howell.
Mayfield, along with Kardashian and other notable athletes with ties to Oklahoma, argue that Jones’ conviction was a result of a flawed criminal justice system.
The Oklahoma attorney general instead argued that there is overwhelming evidence that supports a guilty conviction for Jones.
The NFL allowed players to wear messages that promote social justice during the 2020 season.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.