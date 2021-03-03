Man accused of shooting Willowick police officer released from rehab facility

WILLOWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - The 59-year-old man accused of shooting a Willowick police officer last October, was released from a rehab facility Wednesday and brought to the Lake County Jail.
Willowick Police Chief Brian Turner said Sam Stevens Jr. was shot by Officers Ben Bruno and Mark Guerrieri after Stevens shot Bruno in the chest following a police chase.
Bruno was saved by his bullet-proof vest.
Stevens is charged with one count of attempted homicide and more criminal charges will be presented to the Lake County Grand Jury.
According to Turner, around 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 2, 2020 police received a call regarding an erratic driver at Vine Street and Willowick Drive.
The driver’s vehicle was located and followed by both Willowick and Eastlake officers, said Turner.
Stevens allegedly refused to stop and crashed into a vehicle at the intersection of Bayridge Blvd. and Willowick Drive.
On Daniel Drive, Stevens stopped his car and refused to follow the officer’s commands, said Turner.
He then reached down, grabbed a handgun and began firing at Bruno and Guerrieri, who returned fire.
The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) is also conducting an independent investigation of the shooting.
