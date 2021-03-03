35-year-old man dies in crash on State Route 14

RAVENNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A man died Wednesday morning in a crash in Portage County, Streetsboro Fire Department announced on Facebook.
The crash occurred around 8:25 a.m. on State Route 14 near Lake Rockwell Road in Ravenna Township.
Zachary Cochran, 35, passed away after becoming trapped in his vehicle during a crash, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) and Streetsboro Fire Department.
Cochran, of Wellsville, was traveling in a 2007 Ford Focus when his vehicle was struck by a 2019 Chrysler 300, according to a press release from the OSHP.
The 81-year-old driver of the Chrysler had served into oncoming traffic in an attempt to avoid hitting a semi truck that was waiting to make a turn, OSHP said.
EMS took the 81-year-old to University Hospital-Portage with non-life threatening injuries, according to a press release.
OSHP said impairment does not appear to be a factor.
