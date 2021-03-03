Medina teen paralyzed after sledding accident on Hinckley Hill

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Last Sunday, Jim Wilson got a call no parent ever wants to get.
“She called me and the first words out of her mouth were I can’t feel my legs, I can’t feel my legs, I’m so scared,” said Wilson.
It was Wilson’s 17-year-old daughter, Natalie.
She was just in a horrifying accident on the Hinckley Sledding Hill.
Natalie’s sled went skidding off course and slammed into a tree.
“I ran immediately to the scene to see her being bundled up and getting strapped to boards,” Wilson added.
A scary sight for any father to see.
Now, a week later, Natalie is still in the hospital.
Doctors say she is paralyzed from the waist down.
Accidents on sledding hills are sadly not uncommon, just one day before Natalie’s accident, an Akron teen died while sledding down the same hill.
Wilson says he thinks there should be some safety barriers added to the hill so no one else gets hurt.
“I believe both accidents Saturday and Sunday probably would’ve been avoided if there was something there to keep the sleds from going toward the trees because trees are where the danger occurs,” said Wilson.
19 News did reach out to Cleveland Metroparks about the recent accidents on Hinckley Hill, but they were not available to comment.
Wilson says although her life will be drastically different, he is grateful Natalie is alive.
“We really thought we were going to lose her on that day... at least she’s here,” said Wilson.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.