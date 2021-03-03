2nd person in custody for deadly drive-by of 6-year-old girl in South Collinwood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A University Heights woman was arraigned Wednesday for her alleged role in the October 2019 shooting death of a 6-year-old girl.
Angel Cannon, 22, pleaded not guilty to the charge of aggravated murder and the judge set the bond at $250,000.
Cleveland police said on Oct. 5, 2019, Cannon drove a car with at least two armed passengers to a home in the 1300 block of E. 171st Street.
According to police, when they arrived, Raysean Howard fired nearly 30 bullets into the South Collinwood residence.
Lyric-Melodi Lawson was shot while sleeping in her bed.
Police said Lawson was shot in the head and another family member was grazed by a bullet.
“If I knew our safety was at risk, I wouldn’t have been in that house, our kids wouldn’t been there,” said Deirdre Selmon, Lawson’s aunt.
Selmon added because of the shooting, the family has relocated.
Lawson was a first grader at Hannah Gibbons STEM School in Cleveland.
“This tragedy is a sobering reminder of the value of our work every day, as we guide our scholars toward safe and positive choices and toward the life and prosperous future every one of them deserves,” said Principal Greg Adkins.
Howard was arrested several weeks after the murder at his father’s house in Hermitage, TN.
He has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to stand trial on April 28.
