Neighbors demand traffic changes to Clifton, after high speed crash

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Neighbors continue to call for traffic changes along Clifton Boulevard after a high-speed crash killed two 19-year-olds.
Traffic safety was one of the topics discussed during the Lakewood City Council meeting Monday night, a week after police say Selena Colon was driving 80 miles per hour and allegedly drunk. Colon crashed into another car, killing 19-year-olds Max Close and Alejandro Mercado.
Neighbors say speeding is an issue, along with poor visibility for drivers trying to turn onto Clifton because of so many parked cars.
One neighbor suggests speed bumps or a traffic mirror or for the city to push back parking so drivers can see better.
“I’m not willing to witness more tragedies not in my front yard again. My question to council is our streets need to be safer, how can you make it safer immediately? How can you make this intersection and others safer, effectively immediately? It’s been a week since the horrific crash, and the threat to our community’s safety remains,” said Jillian Marie, who witnessed the aftermath of the crash.
Several council members say they want to use whatever resources necessary to improve traffic safety. Lakewood Police say there’s now an electronic sign posting the speed limit at Beach and Clifton.
Councilmember Tom Bullock admits traffic safety is something that has to be improved every year.
The council didn’t vote on any changes during the meeting, as it was just a discussion and time for public input.
The crash investigation continues. Mayor George says Colon could face additional charges. Colon is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.
