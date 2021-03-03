19 News First Alert Weather team awarded ‘most accurate’ designation for 17th straight year

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 First Alert Weather team has been awarded the Most Accurate designation for the 17th year in a row by WeatheRate, the nation’s leading independent and neutral service that rates the performance of local television weather teams.
“Accuracy--during quiet and severe weather--is our top priority, always,” said Chief Meteorologist Jason Nicholas. “I’m very proud of our entire team to once again be recognized with this honor. WeatheRate is the only service to measure day-in and day-out accuracy and to win again is an honor--but it’s also what we do.”
“Seventeen years is an extraordinary streak. In a competitive market where all stations are striving to be as accurate as possible, it’s frankly an amazing accomplishment,” Erik Schrader, vice president and general manager of 19 News, said. “Every day, all day I’m amazed by the passion and knowledge our weather team brings to our viewers. Congratulations to the team!”
“The quest to 18 straight starts now, and the competition is working hard to out to knock us off our perch,” News Director Ian Rubin said.
