Northeast Ohio weather: Cooler-than-average ending to the work week, warming up next week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - While today will bring sunshine and highs around 50 degrees, the rest of the work week will be sharply cooler.
Expect highs in the mid 30s Thursday and Friday.
We’ll just be a touch warmer on Saturday, with highs in the upper 30s.
Temperatures will finally rebound into the 40s by Sunday afternoon.
More prolonged, sustained warmth will arrive next week, with highs in the 50s from Monday through Wednesday.
In the short term, a few snow showers or flurries will be flying late tonight into early Thursday morning.
The forecast is dry through next Tuesday.
