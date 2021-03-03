Republican U.S. Senate candidate calls to remove mask mandate, completely reopen state

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate Josh Mandel took aim at the governor’s COVID-19 public health orders and called for him to reopen the state and “remove all mandates on citizens.”
Mandel said the state should follow the examples of Texas and Mississippi whose governors have decided to reopen, in a campaign press release.
In the release, Mandel also called out Amy Acton, the former director of the Ohio Department of Health. Acton is reportedly considering a run for the same seat.
The release did not say what Mandel would do to combat the virus which has killed more than 16,000 Ohio residents and sickened more than 972,500, according to Ohio’s coronavirus dashboard.
Public health officials have warned that letting up on safety protocols now risks a resurgence in infections.
“Ohioans have suffered for almost a year due to misinformation from Amy Acton, Anthony Fauci, and Mike DeWine, who thought they were better equipped to make decisions than Moms and Dads, small business owners, and faith leaders,” according to the press release from Mandel.
In the release, Mandel called for the following:
- Remove the statewide mask mandate
- Remove remaining restrictions on businesses including capacity limits
- Require that all schools open for in-person instruction as soon as possible
- Re-open Ohio now so our businesses and communities can begin to recover
