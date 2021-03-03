Suspect accused of beating 85-year-old Canton man behind bars

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The 32-year-old man accused of viciously beating an elderly retired steelworker after a car accident will be arraigned in Canton Municipal Court Thursday morning.
Several charges have been filed against Travonce Backie; including, attempted murder and felonious assault.
Canton police said Backie attacked Ralph White, 85, early Sunday morning.
According to Canton police, White’s car was struck around 12:45 a.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of 8th Street NE.
After the accident, police said Backie beat White with his fists before fleeing the scene.
“So I rolled the window down to talk to him, and he curses me out and starts pounding on me,” said White.
White was still restrained inside his vehicle when he was being assaulted.
Family members said White suffered multiple injuries; including, facial fractures and brain bleeding.
“God is good, and he kept him here for a reason,” said Mrs. White.
The United States Marshals helped Canton police capture Backie Tuesday afternoon in the 3200 block of 5th St. SE.
Backie is now locked up in the Stark County Jail.
