Tenants see progress in conditions at Clarkwood Greens apartments

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Getting results for you is the goal of the 19 News Troubleshooter unit.
The mission recently was to assist some local tenants living in substandard conditions.
“I believe that if 19 News Troubleshooter wouldn’t have shown up, I don’t think anything would have gotten done,” said a delighted Cierra Smith.
Smith was showing her appreciation for 19 News helping her get some progress on some repairs that she and her roommate Shala Blade requested months ago.
“I do believe it did light a fire under their tails because they came out literally Monday morning,” said Blade.
Smith and Blade are a lot happier now.
They called on the 19 News Troubleshooter to look into the dilapidated conditions of their two-bedroom apartment at Clarkwood Greens in Warrenville Heights.
They said there was possibly mold in their unit and that a leak coming from the floor above had resulted in damaged throughout their unit.
This was 19 News’ third trip out here to document the problems and convince management to do something about it.
Today, the people in charge would not speak directly to our reporter. But they did reach out and Cierra says progress is on the way.
“This time it was like better results,” said Smith. “At least they are trying.”
With that kind of commitment, the future looks promising.
Management said they could do nothing about what appears to be corroded wood or termite damage within the window frames.
But a potential big breakthrough: management made an offer to move them into a better unit on the property.
“Being given the option to move... I hope they move us,” said Blade.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.