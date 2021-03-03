3-year-old dies after falling through ice on Olmsted Twp. pond

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 3-year-old child died Wednesday afternoon after falling through the ice in a pond in Olmsted Township.
The child had been missing for only minutes when police responded to a property in the 27000 block of Bagley Road, according to a media release from the Olmsted Township Police Department.
When officers arrived they found the child’s father trying to extract himself from a hole in the ice on the family’s property, the release said.
He became trapped trying to rescue his daughter who had wandered onto the ice and fallen through at a separate location, according to police.
An officer from Olmsted Township crawled onto the ice to rescue the man and pull him to safety, the release said. The officer himself fell through the ice, but he was able to pull the man to shore where he received treatment.
Authorities say the officer was not injured.
Emergency personnel were able to locate the little girl unresponsive in the icy water, the release said. They performed CPR and she was eventually moved to an ambulance and taken to Southwest General Hospital for treatment.
Unfortunately, the child did not survive.
