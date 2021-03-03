78-year-old Northeast Ohio widow signs up for grocery delivery instead of vaccine

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Lee Freund didn’t want to involve her grown children in her efforts to sign up for the vaccine.
“I didn’t want to burden them and I didn’t want them to think I was stupid,” Freund said.
Freund, a 78-year-old widow, tried to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine shot, but got grocery delivery instead, highlighting problems some older Americans have getting vaccinated.
Her experience highlighted a problem common for many other seniors.
“It’s too much aggravation. Is it really worth it? I’m going to give it up,” Freund said. “It’s very frustrating. I don’t think they made it easy. I’m sure it’s easy for people that are computer literate, but I don’t think it’s easy for seniors.”
For seniors like Freund, the process becomes even more difficult since she lost her husband in last April, the couple together for 54 years; long-time Cleveland and Akron radio legend Bob Friend.
“Everything is more overwhelming,” she said. “The simplest things.”
The New York Times picked up on her story, running a piece Sunday about the difficulty seniors have getting the vaccine through unfamiliar technology.
The Akron Area Agency on Aging helped set up and appointment for Lee and she received her second shot Monday at Summit County Public Health’s drive-through.
“Relieved,” she said. “So many of my friends are getting the vaccine and we were wanting to go to lunch now.”
