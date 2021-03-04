Armed man robs Akron Walgreens, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man walked into a Walgreens Wednesday evening and robbed one of the cashiers at gunpoint.
Akron police said the robbery happened around 5:40 p.m. at the Walgreens located in the 1100 block of S. Arlington Street.
According to the cashier, after getting an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect fled the store.
He is only described as a white man, 30-35 years old, wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, black pants and a black mask.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.
You can also call The Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.
Text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.
Tipsters can remain anonymous.
