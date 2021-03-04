Cleveland Police search for 17-year-old boy last seen Feb. 2

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 17-year-old boy who is missing.
Matthew Olszko hasn’t been seen since Feb. 2, according to a flyer shared by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
He stands 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.
His hair and eyes are brown.
Call Cleveland Division of Police at 216-621-1234 if you see Olszko or know his location.
You can also contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children by calling 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678.)
