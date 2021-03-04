Cleveland Police search for 14-year-old girl last seen Feb. 26

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 14-year-old girl who is missing.
Serena Collins hasn’t been seen since Feb. 26, according to a flyer shared by Cleveland Division of Police Third District Community Relations.
She stands 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 116 pounds.
Her hair is in black braids.
Cleveland Police said Collins is also known as “Mommas.”
She is known is frequent the areas of E. 30th Street and Central Avenue, E. 79th Street and Kinsman Road and W. 103rd Street and Madison Avenue, according to the flyer.
Call Cleveland Division of Police Det. Cindy Pivarnik at 216-623-3082 if you see Collins or know her location.
