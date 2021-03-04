Cleveland State University to host Spring 2021 commencement in-person at Progressive Field

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland State University Vikings graduating in Spring 2021 will turn their tassels alongside their classmates at Progressive Field for the school’s first in-person commencement since the pandemic started.
The outdoor commencement in the home of the Cleveland Indians will be held on May 15 with limited guests and while following all SAFE Progressive Field protocols that are already in effect or bringing fans back to the ballpark.
To provide proper social distancing, there will be one ceremony held in the morning and one in the afternoon.
The separate ceremonies will be held rain or shine.
CSU said it is, “grateful for the cooperation and hard work of staff at Progressive Field and the Cleveland Indians for opening their home to us.”
“I can’t think of a more appropriate event to begin our pathway back to a ‘new normal,’ where we can celebrate in-person after a year in which the pandemic pushed us away from personal contact and social norms,” said CSU president Harlan M. Sands. “I am particularly grateful for the hard work of our CSU pandemic response team, which has helped drive our reputation as a leader in its pandemic response.”
Updates for students and their families can be found on CSU’s commencement webpages and social media.
